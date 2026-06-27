Anjuman-e-Imamia organises Ashura procession to commemorate martyrdom of Imam-e-Hussain

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: A large number of mourners from Shia community participated in Ashura, 10th Muharram procession taken out here, today. The procession was organised by Anjuman-e-Imamia which started from Ziyarat Peer Mitha.

To commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibn Ali, a Shabi-e-Zuljinah was also taken out from the residence of Late Haji Rustam Ali Khan here,.

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Thousands of mourners from different regions of the Jammu and Kashmir participated in the procession to pay homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

A brief Majlis was delivered by Maulana Munnawar Ali from Hyderabad, who highlighted the eternal teachings of Imam Hussain and emphasised the importance of following the principles and message of Karbala. He stated that the lesson of Karbala inspires humanity to stand firmly against oppression and injustice. After passing through the traditional route, the procession culminated at the Karbala Complex, Wazarat Road, where the Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was also delivered by Maulana Munnawar Ali.

A separate procession was also taken out from New Plots by Anjuman-e-Haidery, New Plot, under the patronage of Abdul Sameer Qureshi, which later merged with the main procession at Imam Bargah, Sofi Shah Peer Mitha.

Addressing the media, president of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu, Syed Amanat Shah, said that Muharram is not merely about remembering the events of Karbala but also about adopting and following its values and teachings in our lives. He added that Ashura conveys a universal message to humanity - to stand firm against oppression and uphold righteousness, even when it demands the highest sacrifice.

Prof. Sujat Khan, secretary of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu, while speaking to the media, stated that "Karbala is not a battle between individuals; rather, it is a battle between ideologies.

Vice president of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu, Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi, stated that the battle of Karbala remains unique in history, where the power of truth and sacrifice triumphed over the might of the sword. He emphasised that spreading the teachings and message of Imam Hussain is essential for achieving success and guiding future generations.

While delivering the vote of thanks, Joint Secretary of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Syed Ayaz Naqvi, expressed gratitude to all organisations and volunteers who extended their cooperation and support during the procession by establishing refreshment stalls and providing assistance to mourners.

Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu extends its heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, religious and social organisations for their valuable presence, cooperation, and support in making the Muharram procession a peaceful and successful event.

Meanwhile, the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashoora was observed with deep religious reverence and peace at Chanderkote, Ramban, where hundreds of mourners participated in the traditional Zuljinah procession to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions.

The procession commenced from Imambara Ali Nagar, Kunfer, Chanderkote, under the patronage of Anjuman-e-Imamia, passed through the main market of Chanderkote, and culminated at the symbolic Karbala.

Religious scholars addressed the gathering at the Imam Bargah, highlighting the historical and spiritual significance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions at Karbala over 1,400 years ago.