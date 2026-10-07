Anjali becomes J&K’s first National Champion of Change

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Jammu and Kashmir has earned its maiden recognition at the national level with teacher Anjali Om Raina being selected as a National Champions of Change Award 2026 winner in the Hygiene & Sanitation category for her work on menstrual hygiene awareness among girls.

The award was conferred at Grand Hyatt, at a national ceremony attended by representatives from the Government and other organisations. Out of 1,435 entries received from across India, 104 were scrutinised and only 17 were finally selected for the national honour.

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Raina, who has been working to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation within schools and beyond, was also recognised with the distinctive title "Period Silence Breaker."

The award notification had been circulated among teachers in Kashmir by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir, under the endorsement of Joint Director Syed Shabir Ahmad.