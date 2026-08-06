Anil Kumar visits Migrant Colonies at Jagti, Nagrota, reviews development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, today visited Jagti and Nagrota Migrant Colonies to review the ongoing development and welfare works being carried out for the residents.

During the visit to Jagti Migrant Colony, the ACS inspected the Sub-District Hospital and instructed the concerned authorities to undertake immediate face-lifting and development of the outer areas of the hospital. He also directed for upgradation of the internal road network and was informed that the work is under tendering process.

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Anil Kumar also visited the residential complex and took note of the repair and maintenance requirements. It was informed that a comprehensive plan worth Rs. 82.4 crore has been prepared and the work will commence within 15 days.

He visited the newly constructed two-storey community hall, which is now available for public usage.

Interacting with the residents, the ACS patiently heard their grievances and assured that all the issues will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

Thereafter, Anil Kumar visited the Higher Secondary School at Jagti and reviewed the existing infrastructure. He directed the department to prepare a comprehensive DPR for upgradation of all the school buildings and specifically instructed to ensure provision of separate toilet facilities for girls.

Later, the ACS visited Nagrota Migrant Camp and interacted with the residents. He inspected various ongoing development activities and directed the executing agencies to start repair and renovation works at the earliest.

Anil Kumar was informed that the tendering process for consultancy to develop another township comprising 1200 flats at Parkhoo is in progress and shall be finalized shortly. He was also apprised of the preparatory work being done for construction of community infrastructure in all migrant camps, worth more than 20 crore sanctioned for this year under the CAPEX.

The ACS was accompanied by the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, Chief Engineers, Jammu, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers, Director Finance, PWD and senior officers of various line departments like Jal Shakti, JPDC, Health, Social Welfare, FCS&CA, JMC and Relief Organization.