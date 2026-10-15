As the upcoming Bollywood film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam brings one of India's most prominent legal families into the national spotlight, Advocate Aniket Ujwal Nikam is making an impact beyond the courtroom through his grassroots initiative, Nyay Vishwas Foundation.

With more than 5 legal aid shibirs conducted and over 5,000 citizens reached across rural Maharashtra, the Foundation is working to bridge the gap between ordinary citizens and access to justice.

Aniket Nikam's Story Finds a Place in Bollywood's Prahaar

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Advocate Aniket Nikam has also drawn attention following the announcement of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, the upcoming Hindi biographical courtroom drama featuring acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao as renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film explores Ujjwal Nikam's remarkable legal journey, including his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Interestingly, actor Ritvik Sahore, known for his performances in Dangal and Flames, portrays Advocate Aniket Nikam in the film. The storyline also explores the relationship between father and son, offering audiences a glimpse into the family behind some of India's most significant legal battles.

Scheduled for theatrical release on October 16, 2026, Prahaar has generated considerable interest for its portrayal of one of India's most recognised public prosecutors and the personal relationships surrounding his demanding professional journey.

While the film brings the Nikam family's legal legacy to the big screen, Aniket Nikam continues to build his own identity through legal practice and initiatives focused on making justice accessible to underserved communities.

Taking Justice Beyond Courtrooms: Over 5,000 Citizens Reached

In rural Maharashtra, access to justice often begins long before entering a courtroom. For many families, the first challenge is understanding their legal rights, identifying the appropriate authorities, arranging necessary documentation or finding reliable legal guidance.

Recognising these challenges, Advocate Aniket Ujwal Nikam, through Nyay Vishwas Foundation, has been working to make legal assistance more accessible to people who often remain disconnected from formal legal systems.

Over the past months, the Foundation has reached over 5,000 citizens across rural Maharashtra through its free legal-aid shibirs.

These initiatives have provided preliminary legal guidance, rights awareness, counselling and assistance in identifying appropriate legal and administrative remedies.

The Foundation has assisted citizens facing challenges involving land and property disputes, documentation, government schemes and entitlements, family matters, financial fraud, administrative delays and other everyday legal concerns.

Speaking about the initiative, Advocate Aniket Ujwal Nikam said:

"For many people in rural areas, justice feels distant because they do not know where to begin. Our effort is to make legal guidance more accessible, practical and understandable. Even when a person cannot immediately fight a case, they should at least know their rights, their options and the correct path forward."

Carrying Forward a Legal Legacy Through Public Service

As the son of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Advocate Aniket Nikam belongs to a family closely associated with some of India's most consequential legal proceedings.

However, his work through Nyay Vishwas Foundation reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that legal knowledge and guidance are not restricted to those with financial resources or access to major urban legal institutions.

The Foundation's approach combines legal awareness, on-ground counselling, case guidance, resource support and follow-up wherever possible.

Its objective extends beyond addressing individual disputes. It also seeks to build confidence among ordinary citizens that the legal system is accessible and that their concerns deserve attention.

By creating connections between citizens, legal professionals, local institutions and administrative authorities, the Foundation is working to strengthen public trust in the justice system.

Expanding Legal Awareness Across Maharashtra

Looking ahead, Advocate Aniket Nikam and Nyay Vishwas Foundation aim to expand their grassroots initiatives across rural Maharashtra.

The Foundation's proposed focus areas include regular legal aid shibirs, awareness programmes, women-focused legal guidance, assistance for vulnerable families and structured follow-up for unresolved matters.

At a time when Prahaar is preparing to introduce the Nikam family's story to cinema audiences, the Foundation's work highlights another important dimension of the legal profession: bringing justice closer to those who need it most.

From the national spotlight surrounding Prahaar to the villages of Maharashtra, Advocate Aniket Nikam's journey reflects the importance of connecting legal knowledge with meaningful public service.

The message behind Nyay Vishwas Foundation remains clear: justice should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it, understand it or travel long distances to access it. It must be accessible to every citizen, regardless of background or circumstance.

About Nyay Vishwas Foundation

Nyay Vishwas Foundation is a public-interest legal aid and awareness initiative led by Advocate Aniket Ujwal Nikam. The Foundation works to make legal guidance, rights awareness and access to justice more accessible, particularly for citizens in rural and underserved regions of Maharashtra.