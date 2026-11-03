Angral Among Four J&K Police Officers Inducted Into IPS, Allocated AGMUT Cadre

JAMMU, Nov 3: The President of India has inducted four officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service into the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation and allocated them the AGMUT cadre.

The officers include Ramesh Angral and Tahir Sajad from the Select List of 2021, Shailendra Singh from the Select List of 2023 and Dalip Kumar from the Select List of 2024.

With their induction into the IPS, they can now be posted in any of the 11 States and Union Territories under the AGMUT cadre.