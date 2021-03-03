Anganwadi workers rue Govt’s indifference, protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 3: The Anganwadi workers from district Ganderbal and Bandipora today demanded enhancement in the monthly honorarium while also pressing for the release of State and Centre shares which is lying pending since 2018.

Several Angandwadi workers assembled here in the Press Enclave and were seen raising slogans against the Government and in favour of their demands.

“We have pending liabilities since 2018 which have not been released so far; however, for 2020, Centre and State shares have been released but that is quite nominal—equal to nothing,” Masooda Majeed District President of the Anganwadi workers said.

She said that despite working hard and pushing themselves to the limits, they are being given nothing. “We are being paid peanuts and that are also lying pending; but on the other side, we are on the front of every exercise, be it election duty, exam duties; you call it and we are there, but in return, we are getting nothing, not even what is rightfully ours,” Masooda said.

The Anganwadi workers expressed their concerns over the Government plan of winding up Anganwadi centres. They said that if the Government does that, it would be only adding to the mental agony of the workers, while there would be an addition to the unemployment as well.

“Central Government has a proposal in place seeking cancellation of Anganwadi centres. In Ganderbal, around 48 such centres have been identified and the concerned department is planning to cancel them; in this regard, we are appealing to the concerned, particularly the LG that the step is going to be disastrous,” the workers said.

The workers also sought an increase in the monthly honorarium and urged LG’s to resolve their issue.

“Since long, the department, with regard to the Anganwadi workers, has not seen any regularization; in its absence, as per a circular, helpers should get at least Rs 9000 as salary per month, while the workers are entitled to Rs 18000, but the same has not been implemented in J&K,” Masooda said.