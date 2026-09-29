Anganwadi workers protest, seek wage-hike, regularisation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Anganwadi workers and helpers of the Social Welfare Department held protest in support of their demands of regularization and increase in their wages here today.

A large number of Anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, assembled near Press Club Jammu and started protest demonstration.

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Senior trade union leaders, Babu Hussain Malik, Madan Sangral, Seva Ram Rathore from Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Joint Action Committee (R) were leading the protest.

Mahajabeen, president Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and other office bearers- Renu Sharma, Sunita Dewan and Shivani Sharma expressed strong resentment over the step motherly treatment with the Anganwadi workers and helpers. They said Anganwadi workers are getting a meager salary of Rs 5000 per month and helpers Rs 3000. They have to perform work of different departments even beyond their duty hours. Moreover, they have not been regularized till date.

They expressed serious concern over the facts that these workers have been deprived of the benefits given to their counterparts in other States and Union Territories. The speakers at the dharna site strongly projected their demands of providing Rs 15000 per month wages to the Anganwadi workers and Rs 10,000 to the helpers.

These protesting workers demanded conduct of DPC/promotion and regularization of their services. They alleged that the promotion list has not been issued since long for the post of supervisors out of the quota of Graduate/PG Anganwadi workers. They also demanded leave-in-cashment benefit and hike in mobile data allowances from Rs 160 to Rs 600 per month besides implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme and Bima Yojana in favour of workers and helpers at par with other States/UTs.

Similar protest was held at Thannamandi in Rajouri and several other places across the region.