Anganwadi workers demand salary hike

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: Anganwadi workers and helpers in Ganderbal today demanded an increase in their monthly remuneration from the existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 26,000, besides seeking regularisation and reimbursement of expenses incurred while performing official duties.

The workers staged a protest demanding Government intervention, saying their present remuneration was inadequate in view of the responsibilities they were handling.

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Masooda, president of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, Ganderbal, said the workers were being compelled to protest as their demands had remained unresolved.

“We are forced to stage a protest. Our wages must be increased from the current Rs 5,000. Our elected representatives must raise our issue in the Assembly,” she said.

She said Anganwadi workers were performing both online and offline duties and were required to use smartphones for official work.

“We need phones and many of us have bought them on EMIs. The Government should have provided these phones because we are using them for Government work,” she said.

Masooda said the workers received only Rs 1,000 annually towards phone bills, while their monthly expenses were around Rs 400.

“We do not get what we deserve. The expenses we incur while performing our duties are much higher than what we are reimbursed,” she said.

She urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the elected representative from Ganderbal, to intervene and take up the issue with the Centre for relief to Anganwadi workers and other scheme workers.

Anganwadi workers and helpers also appealed to Minister Sakeena Itoo to intervene, saying the workers had repeatedly received assurances that their concerns would be addressed.

The protesters also claimed that workers performing similar duties in other States and Union Territories were receiving better remuneration.

They said that the Government should consider their demands in view of the nature and volume of work being assigned to them.