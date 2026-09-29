Angan Milan Seva an initiative to reach grassroot: Rekha Mahajan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, BJP J&K vice president Rekha Mahajan visited the Anganwadi Centre at Barjala, Gadigarh, and interacted with children, mothers, ASHA workers and beneficiaries as part of the Angan Milan Seva initiative.

The visit was conducted in the presence of Mandal president, Pushkar Prashar, Panch Santosh Kumari, Prachi and Nindia, along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, children and their mothers.

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During the programme, fruit juice, eatables and drawing/notepads were distributed among the children, while essential iron and calcium tablets and sanitary pads were provided to mothers and beneficiaries through the service initiative.

Rekha Mahajan also spent time interacting with the children and their mothers, listening to their experiences and understanding their day-to-day concerns and requirements. She emphasised that meaningful social service begins with direct interaction, listening to people and understanding their needs at the grassroots level.

As part of the programme, the Anganwadi In-charge and helpers were felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service and their important contribution towards the welfare, nutrition and wellbeing of children and families in the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Mahajan said that Anganwadi centres play an important role in connecting communities with services related to child development, nutrition, maternal care and women’s welfare. She said that initiatives such as Angan Milan Seva provide an opportunity to strengthen this community connect and ensure that the spirit of seva reaches those who need it most.

She said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan reflects the commitment towards sustained community engagement and service-oriented activities, while Angan Milan Seva brings special focus to interaction with Anganwadi workers, mothers and children.

“True seva is about listening, connecting and making a meaningful difference right at the grassroots level. Visits like these remind us that even a small effort can bring encouragement and support to families and children,” Rekha Mahajan said.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on continued community outreach and strengthening grassroots efforts for women, children and family welfare.