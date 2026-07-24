Andrabi visits Makhdoom Sahib, assesses Urs arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, today visited the shrine of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (RA) in Srinagar to take stock of the annual Urs preparedness.

She also inspected the undergoing construction works at the shrine. Dr Andrabi was accompanied by the J&K Waqf Board officers and the team of engineers.

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Waqf Chairperson analysed the quality of construction in the ongoing works and instructed the staff to complete the works in time strictly as per the project specifications. She paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for the welfare, peace and prosperity of all.

Andrabi reiterated that all Urs arrangements are being put in place in coordination with the civil administration, security agencies and the public by Waqf Board. She appreciated the hard work of the Board employees who are toiling hard in the new transparent and accountable system to facilitate the visitors at all shrines.