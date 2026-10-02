Andrabi inaugurates blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi inaugurated a mega blood donation camp held at Polo Ground Park, Srinagar today.

The camp was organised by United Welfare Federation of India in connection with the Sankalp Abhiyaan of Pradhanmantri Modi, emphasising on the spirit of Seva, Samarpan and a Healthier India through voluntary blood donation. The objective of this camp was of promoting voluntary blood donation and creating awareness about the importance of donating blood to save precious human lives.

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Dr Andrabi lauded the efforts of social activists Ajaz Ahmad, Advocate Safeer, Dr Shahid Afzal, Abrar Bara, Aamir Showkat Shah and their team for organising such public service events.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrabi appreciated the organisers, volunteers and blood donors for their valuable contribution towards this noble humanitarian cause. “Blood donation is a life saving initiative. We need to educate youth about the benefits and need”, said Andrabi.

She said that voluntary blood donation is a selfless service to humanity and urged people, particularly the youth, to come forward and participate in such initiatives. “Sankalp Abhiyaan reflects the spirit of collective resolve and people’s participation in nation-building. It seeks to connect citizens with the larger national vision and encourage them to contribute through responsible action”, the Waqf Chairperson said.

She said that the significance of Sankalp Abhiyaan lies in converting aspirations into concrete commitments. When citizens, communities and institutions work with a shared sense of responsibility, the impact of development initiatives becomes broader and more sustainable.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the emphasis on public participation has strengthened the idea that nation-building is not the responsibility of the government alone. Sankalp Abhiyaan gives citizens an opportunity to become active partners in this process”, said Andrabi.