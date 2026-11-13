Andhra set to emerge as globally competitive maritime and logistics hub: Sarbananda Sonowal

NEW DELHI, Nov 12 : Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a globally competitive maritime and logistics hub, with a major push towards port infrastructure, shipbuilding and ship repair, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 31st CII Partnership Summit being held in Visakhapatnam.

According to an official statement, Sonowal highlighted the state's strategic advantages, including its approximately 1,053-kilometre coastline along the Bay of Bengal, access to key international shipping routes and proximity to major Asian manufacturing and trading economies.

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He said these strengths position Andhra Pradesh to become India's principal maritime gateway to ASEAN, East Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific.

"If Hyderabad became Cyberabad, Andhra Pradesh today has the opportunity to become India's Maritime Gateway to the East," Sonowal said, drawing a parallel between the state's technology-led growth and the opportunities emerging in the maritime sector.

He also highlighted the foundation stone laid on Wednesday for projects worth more than Rs 560 crore at Visakhapatnam Port. These projects are expected to build and augment capacity, enhance ease of doing business and create employment opportunities.

Identifying shipbuilding and ship repair as major opportunities for Andhra Pradesh, Sonowal highlighted the proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The project has received in-principle approval under the National Shipbuilding Mission and envisages an investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore, with a targeted annual capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes.

A Centre-State special purpose vehicle (SPV) involving the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority has been formed for the project.

He invited global shipbuilders, technology companies, equipment manufacturers and maritime investors to explore Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination.

Sonowal also highlighted the Rs 10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Scheme to promote indigenous container production and the proposed Rs 10,000-crore Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme.

Emphasising the role of technology in the next phase of maritime development, Sonowal said, "Smart ports powered by artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation and digital logistics platforms would be central to improving efficiency and competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh has the opportunity to take a leading role in this transformation." (PTI)