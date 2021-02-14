Andhra Pradesh 13 people killed, 4 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Madarpur village

Thirteen people were killed and four injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Madarpur village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Sunday morning. The injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital.

The group was going from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan, Kurnool superintendent of police . The people were crushed inside the vehicles and the bodies had to be extricated using machinery.

Police are investigating if the driver was sleepy or there was a tyre burst and the vehicle went out of control.

The incident comes two days after eight people were killed and several injured when a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district