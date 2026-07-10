Andhra govt accords in-principle approval for Rs 750 cr Tirupati 'City of Lakes and Tanks' project

AMRAVATI, Jul 9 : The Andhra Pradesh government has accorded in-principle approval for a Rs 750 crore project to develop Tirupati as a 'City of Lakes and Tanks', boosting climate resilience and flood mitigation.

The proposed Climate Resilient Integrated Water Management project, prepared by the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), aims to restore Tirupati's interconnected lakes, tanks and drainage channels, transforming the temple city into a national model for integrated lake rejuvenation and sustainable water management.

"The Andhra Pradesh government has accorded in-principle approval for a Rs 750 crore project to transform Tirupati into a 'City of Lakes and Tanks', strengthening climate resilience and mitigating flood risks," Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar said in an official release.

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Kumar said that rapid urbanisation, siltation, shrinking water bodies, encroachments, broken lake interlinkages and sewage inflows weakened Tirupati's historic water network, while the November 2021 floods exposed its vulnerability.

The project proposes rejuvenating water bodies, restoring interlinkages, strengthening stormwater management, improving groundwater recharge, reducing flood risks and preventing sewage, sullage and solid waste inflows into lakes.

The estimated project cost is Rs 750 crore, including Rs 250 crore each for water body restoration, stormwater management and contingencies, studies and administration.

The government also plans to secure about Rs 500 crore, equivalent to EUR 50 million, in concessional funding from Germany's KfW Development Bank.

The proposal includes rejuvenating about 25 water bodies, restoring cascades, strengthening bunds, sluices, surplus channels, desilting lakes, pollution mitigation and creating blue-green infrastructure.

Avilala Tank has been identified as a priority, with the chief minister directing officials to develop it on the lines of Hyderabad's Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar).

The Integrated Storm Water Management component will rehabilitate drainage networks in Tirupati Municipal Corporation and adjoining areas using rainwater harvesting and nature-based solutions.

Kumar said the approval enables TUDA to prepare detailed project reports and related studies.

He said Tirupati's traditional lakes are vital for flood moderation and groundwater security, while integrating them with modern drainage systems will improve resilience and public spaces.

Kumar clarified the approval covers only project preparation and appraisal, with implementation requiring statutory clearances, engineering investigations, financial appraisal and other mandatory approvals.

The government authorised TUDA to coordinate with Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Water Resources Department, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation and other agencies.

It also directed Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited to complete the detailed project report and financial tie-up within six months.

Once implemented, the project is expected to improve climate resilience, reduce flood risks, revive traditional water systems, enhance groundwater recharge and strengthen Tirupati's ecological balance, Kumar added. (PTI)