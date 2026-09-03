Ancient Gollala Gudi temple in Telangana declared monument of national importance

NEW DELHI, Sep 2 : Ancient Gollala Gudi temple in Telangana, renowned for its exquisite carvings and architectural heritage, has been notified as a monument of national importance by the government, officials said on Wednesday.

The Kakatiya-era 'Trikutalaya' is located near the Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Historic Gollala Gudi Temple at Palampet, Mulugu, Telangana, has been declared a Monument of National Importance by the @ASIGoI! The Kakatiya-era Trikutalaya, near the @UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, is renowned for its exquisite carvings and architectural heritage," PIB Culture posted on X.

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In its post, it also shared a copy of the August 31 notification issued by the Ministry of Culture.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) maintains centrally protected monuments, which carry the status of monuments of national importance.

An ASI official said that with the fresh notification, the number of ASI sites in India now stands at 3,689.

Gollala Gudi is a 'Trikutalaya' (shrine with three sanctums), comprising a mandapa (pillared hall) facing east and three garbhagrihas (sanctum sanctorums), with the central sanctum housing a Shiva lingam, another ASI official said.

Its parapet is adorned with sculptures, while the entablature and doorways feature rows of carved hamsas with "jali" (latticework) - among the temple's distinctive features.

The Kakatiya dynasty ruled most of the eastern Deccan region in present-day India between the 12th and 14th centuries. Its territory spanned present-day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, parts of eastern Karnataka, northern Tamil Nadu and southern Odisha. (PTI)