Anchor Oral Care appoints cricket Icon Jos Buttler as brand ambassador

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Anchor Oral Care, a reputable oral care brand from Anchor Consumer Products today appointed England cricketer, World Cup-winning captain and global cricket icon Jos Buttler as its Brand Ambassador in the Middle East.

The association marks an important milestone for Anchor in a region where the brand has built a presence over two decades, bringing together Buttler's global sporting stature, leadership and winning mindset with Anchor's legacy of quality and trust.

Advertisement

Appointment of Jos Buttler marks Anchor Oral Care’s first collaboration with an international sportsperson, bringing a globally recognised personality who has built a strong connection with Indian audiences through his performances in the IPL over the years.

The partnership will strengthen Anchor Oral Care's connection with consumers and families across the region, while bringing greater visibility to its 100% Vegetarian and 100% Vegan oral-care portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "The Middle East is an important market for Anchor's international growth. Jos Buttler brings global stature, leadership and sporting excellence to Anchor Oral Care, helping us strengthen our connection with consumers across the region. We are delighted to welcome him as our first international face for Anchor Oral Care."

Speaking about the association, Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted to partner with Anchor Oral Care, a brand that stands for trust, quality, and everyday confidence. Oral care is an important part of personal well-being, and I am excited to support Anchor's mission of encouraging healthy oral hygiene habits among consumers, across the multi-lingual, diverse world of Middle East."

Anchor has signed Jos Buttler for a multi-year partnership across geographies including UK, India, Nepal, and the Middle East.