Anchar shrinks from 19.5 to 4.5 sq km, Tarigami calls for urgent action

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Oct 15: Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Committee on Environment, M.Y. Tarigami, today called for urgent measures to protect Anchar Lake in Srinagar, saying the water body has shrunk from 19.5 square kilometres about 200 years ago to just 4.5 square kilometres, with the remaining area also in a degraded condition.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Anchar Lake with committee members, Tarigami said the condition of the lake reflected the growing threat to Kashmir's water bodies and called on political parties, elected representatives and successive Governments to work together to conserve what remains. "Enough is enough. It is our responsibility to save our land and water bodies, especially in the condition they are in today," he said.

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The chairman said the committee had discussed the issue on several occasions and that a previous committee had also submitted recommendations to the Legislative Assembly on the protection of water bodies.

Tarigami said the deterioration of lakes was a concern for environmentalists worldwide and stressed that protecting Kashmir's remaining water bodies should be a priority for the Government and society. "Look at the condition of the lake. Where is the water? The lake is not even visible in its present state," he said, urging people to recognise the scale of the damage and support conservation efforts.

He appealed to political parties and members of the Legislative Assembly, irrespective of their affiliations, to join efforts to save Anchar Lake, saying the responsibility for protecting the environment extended beyond individual governments or political mandates. "Today one party is in power, tomorrow another may receive the mandate. It is our collective responsibility to save our land and water bodies," he said.

Raising concerns over encroachments and construction around water bodies, Tarigami said development should not come at the cost of the environment and public well-being. "If construction does not improve human life, what is the use of building big palaces?" he asked, stressing that lakes were important not only for the environment but also for public health and the region's economy.

He warned that the continued degradation of lakes could undermine Kashmir's natural beauty and weaken its appeal to tourists, including international visitors. "If we lose our lakes, our beauty will diminish. They are an important attraction for tourists, and their loss will be ours," he said.

Tarigami also urged journalists to document the condition of Anchar Lake and inform the public about the threats facing it, saying greater awareness was necessary to build pressure for conservation.