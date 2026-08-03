Anawil Wire and Engineering IPO opens, eyes Rs 178 crore

NEW DELHI, Aug 3:

Anawil Wire and Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of tubular steel windmill towers, on Monday opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise nearly Rs 178 crore.

The IPO, which is scheduled to close on August 5, has a price band of Rs 257-270 per share, according to a statement.

The issue comprises 65.85 lakh equity shares and is expected to raise Rs 177.81 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on NSE Emerge. Hem Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue.

Anawil operates two manufacturing facilities at Koppal in Karnataka, and Kutch in Gujarat, with a combined capacity of 612 windmill towers annually.

The company has 862 employees. As of March 2026, the company had an order book of Rs 359.81 crore. (PTI)