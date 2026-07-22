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Home / Videos / Anantnag: Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held for Martyr Constable Ashiq Hussain

Anantnag: Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held for Martyr Constable Ashiq Hussain

    A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines (DPL), Anantnag, to pay solemn tribute to Martyr Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was martyred in a terrorist attack. Senior police officers, civil administration officials and security personnel laid...

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Daily Excelsior
06:32 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines (DPL), Anantnag, to pay solemn tribute to Martyr Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was martyred in a terrorist attack. Senior police officers, civil administration officials and security personnel laid floral wreaths and observed a minute's silence, honouring his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

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