Anantnag Terror Attack

The point-blank shooting of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in the heart of Anantnag's Lal Chowk on Tuesday afternoon is not merely another statistic in the long, grim ledger of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a stark and sobering reminder that, notwithstanding years of relentless counter-terror operations, the war against terror in this Union Territory is still not over. A lone gunman walked into one of the busiest thoroughfares of Anantnag town, where hundreds of security personnel are deployed for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, and shot a policeman dead in broad daylight. The execution of such an attack in a supposedly high-security zone highlights the audacity of the terrorist network still operating in the Valley and about the enduring vulnerability of every life placed at the altar of this violence.

It is precisely such incidents that justify the stringent restrictions placed upon Amarnath pilgrims, who are confined to official, secured halts and barred from wandering into civilian areas along the route. Critics of these restrictions would do well to note that terrorists and their handlers are perpetually on the prowl, waiting patiently for a single lapse or opportunity to strike. One such strike, as this attack demonstrates, is sufficient to shatter any illusion that normalcy has truly returned to Kashmir.

The subsequent detention of suspected overground workers, including 700 from Srinagar alone, is a measure of the scale of the crackdown that inevitably follows such attacks. Yet it must be said plainly: this is a reactive response, not a proactive one. A security apparatus that boasts, with some justification, of near-complete area dominance across Jammu and Kashmir ought to be able to prevent such an attack from occurring in the first place, rather than scrambling afterwards to round up those who may have provided logistical support. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have, over three and a half decades, accumulated formidable experience and expertise in counter-terrorism. That expertise must now translate into genuine pre-emption. Random CASO and strengthening intelligence network are most important.

Advertisement

What ought to trouble the establishment even more is the evidence, repeated time and again, that radicalisation is not confined to the fringes of society. The periodic dismissal of government employees for anti-national activities is a telling indicator that terror sympathy has found its way even into privileged and salaried classes, let alone among ordinary citizens struggling with unemployment and disaffection. If those drawing a government salary can harbour such sympathies, one need hardly ask how deep the roots of radicalisation run elsewhere. The consistent crackdown on terror financing and the dismantling of sleeper cells, however commendable, have plainly not been enough to choke off the supply of gunmen willing to strike at will.

There is also a deeply human dimension to this tragedy. Head Constable Qureshi's father, also a police constable, had died in the line of duty, buried under a landslide in Ramban in the 1990s. Qureshi joined the force under a compassionate appointment scheme following that loss and, in a cruel irony, has now given his own life in the same uniform his father wore. He leaves behind a widow, three children, an aged mother and siblings who must now rebuild their lives around an absence that no government compensation can truly fill. The scenes from his native Lolipora, where thousands lined the streets, and slogans rang out as his coffin arrived draped in the tricolour, testify to the depth of grief and the enduring bond between the people and those who serve to protect them.

The government will, as it always does, extend financial support and honours to the bereaved family. That is necessary, but it is not sufficient. What this attack demands is renewed urgency in tracking down not just the shooter but the entire chain of handlers and sympathisers who enabled him. Until the last sleeper cell is dismantled and the last radicalised mind is either reformed or removed from the streets, there can be no room for complacency. This cowardly attack is, once again, a grim and unwelcome reminder that human lives have no value for terrorists, be it a civilian or a policeman.