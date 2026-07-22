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Anantnag: Suspected terrorists attack police party, policeman injured

  Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said here.  The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag,...

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Daily Excelsior
01:24 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said here.  The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.  They said one head constable posted on duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

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