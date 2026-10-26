Anantnag Police Register 8 NDPS Cases, Arrest 7 Suspects; Over 7.86 Kg Contraband Seized

Anantnag, Oct 26: Anantnag Police have intensified their campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse, registering eight cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, apprehending seven suspects, seizing a vehicle and recovering more than 7.86 kilograms of suspected contraband substances during a series of operations across the district.

According to details, the operations were conducted by different police units as part of ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace and take action against individuals allegedly involved in the possession and trafficking of narcotic substances.

In one operation, a police team from Police Station Anantnag apprehended Sareer Ahmad Bhat, son of Khazir Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Chirhama Mirbazar, at Nawvathoo Danter. Approximately 230 grams of a charas-like powdery substance was reportedly recovered from his possession.

Advertisement

In another action, police intercepted a Hyundai i10 bearing registration number JK05B-3181, allegedly driven by Mohd Altaf Bhat, son of Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Mirdanter. During the search, police reportedly recovered around 153 grams of a charas-like substance. The vehicle was seized, and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

During separate operations at Wazirbagh and behind Police Station Anantnag, police apprehended Bittu Dantani, son of Raju Dantani, originally from Chapur Mehdi Kuwa, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and presently residing at Achabal Adda, Anantnag, along with Ajay Kumar, son of Kishan Kumar, a resident of Verrugam Kadi, Gujarat.

Police reportedly recovered approximately 17 grams of a charas-like substance from Dantani and 22 grams from Kumar.

Meanwhile, acting on specific information, Police Post Sangam conducted a search at the residential house of Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Wahab Bhat, a resident of Baliyar Marhama. During the operation, approximately 7.170 kilograms of a ganja-like substance was reportedly recovered. The individual was not present at the time of the search.

In this connection, FIR No. 323/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the suspect.

In another operation, a naka party of Police Post Shairbagh apprehended Danish Manzoor Shaikh, son of Manzoor Ahmad Shaikh, a resident of Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, at High Ground. Police said approximately 205 grams of a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a naka party of Police Station Mattan apprehended Javid Mukhtiyaar Pashoo, son of Mukhtiyaar Ahmad Pashoo, a resident of Gopalpora, Mattan. Around 52.6 grams of a charas-like substance was reportedly recovered from him. Accordingly, FIR No. 123/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Mattan.

In a separate action, a police team from Police Post DK Pora apprehended Bashir Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Abdullah Bhat, a resident of Brinty, and reportedly recovered approximately 15 grams of charas from his possession. A case has been registered, and further investigation has been initiated.

Police said the operations form part of their continued efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and prevent the circulation of narcotic substances in the district.

Anantnag Police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug-related offences and appealed to the public to share credible information about drug peddling and trafficking with the police.

Police also urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the collective effort to curb substance abuse and protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of drug addiction. (KNC)