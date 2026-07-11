Anantnag Police Detains OGW After Facial Recognition System Alert At Nunwan Base Camp

Anantnag, July 11: In a major security success during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Anantnag Police on Saturday detained an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) after the Facial Recognition System (FRS) generated a real-time alert at the X-Ray Point of Nunwan Base Camp.

According to police, the detained individual has been identified as Mohd Iqbal Wani, son of Ali Mohd Wani, a resident of Hajin in Bandipora district. Acting promptly on the alert generated by the Facial Recognition System, police personnel intercepted the suspect and carried out verification, during which he was confirmed to be an OGW.

The individual has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings and detailed investigation.

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Police said the successful interception demonstrates the effectiveness of the advanced surveillance technology deployed as part of the multi-layered security arrangements for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The Facial Recognition System has significantly enhanced real-time monitoring, strengthened access control, and enabled security agencies to respond swiftly to potential threats.

Anantnag Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims by leveraging modern technology and maintaining a robust security grid throughout the Yatra, with the aim of facilitating a peaceful, secure, and incident-free pilgrimage for all devotees. (KNC)