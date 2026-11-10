Anantnag man booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Police today booked a man under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in multiple cases of cheating, fraud and criminal intimidation in Anantnag district.

A police spokesperson said the accused was identified as Raoof Ahmad Wani, also known as Dr. Fahim and Raoof Kasab, a resident of Khudhamam, Dooru.

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The spokesperson said Wani had been repeatedly involved in criminal activities and was implicated in multiple cases registered at police stations Dooru and Achabal.

"His continued involvement in such activities was found prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, necessitating preventive action under the provisions of the PSA," the spokesperson said.

After completion of the required legal formalities, he was detained under the PSA and lodged in jail, he said.