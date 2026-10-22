Anantnag: CM Directs Officials to Expedite Development Works to Prevent Lapsing of Funds
CM Omar Abdullah today directs officials in Anantnag to expedite development works to prevent lapsing of funds. He said execution needed to pick up pace over the next two to three months, with the approaching...
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CM Omar Abdullah today directs officials in Anantnag to expedite development works to prevent lapsing of funds. He said execution needed to pick up pace over the next two to three months, with the approaching winter leaving little time for construction activities .
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