Anantnag:  Authorities Demolish Houses of Two Active LeT Militants

Authorities demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag, hours after a policeman was shot dead in the south Kashmir district, officials said here on Thursday. Houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both active terrorists, were razed to the ground during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said. The action came shortly after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a lone terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.

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