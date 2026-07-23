Anantnag Attack: Over 3,500 Detained Across Valley As Manhunt Intensifies

Srinagar, July 23: More than 3,500 persons have been detained across the Valley as police on Thursday intensified search operations to track down the assailant who shot dead a police official in Anantnag district a day earlier.

"The anti-terror operations are in full swing and, so far, we have detained more than 3,500 suspects for questioning following the terror attack in Anantnag yesterday," a senior police official said.

He said mobile vehicle check points have been established at various places to prevent the assailant and his accomplices from escaping.

Advertisement

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Anantnag and adjoining areas as cordon and search operations have intensified across the district, the official said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed officials to intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise emerging security threats in the Union territory.

Sinha gave these directions during a security review meeting with senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces and key security agencies.

An official spokesperson said, "The L-G directed officials to remain highly vigilant, step up intelligence-led anti-terror operations and proactively neutralise emerging security threats."

The security review meeting was held a day after a lone terrorist shot dead a police official, deployed for Amarnath Yatra security, at Lal Chowk in Anantnag district.

The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt General Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. (Agencies)