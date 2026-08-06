Anantnag: 4 Injured in Car–Tata Mobile Collision Near Donipora Crossing In Bijbehara

At least four persons were injured in a road accident near the Airstrip at Donipora Crossing in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, after a Swift Dzire collided with a Tata Mobile. Officials said the accident involved a Swift Dzire (HP37G-0172) and a Tata Mobile (JK22B-7482). The impact left four occupants injured, with one of them reported to be in serious condition. The seriously injured has been identified as Surinder Kumar, son of Roop Lal Sharma, a resident of Mohali, Chandigarh. Another injured person, S. Chand Munda from Pahalanpur, Himachal Pradesh, also sustained injuries. Two others, including the driver of the Swift Dzire, suffered minor injuries.

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