Anantnag: 4 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Dead Body Skids Off Road Near Sinthan Top
Four persons were injured after a Xylo vehicle carrying a dead body met with an accident near Sinthan Top in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said. The Xylo, bearing registration number JK03G-7299, was travelling from SKIMS Soura...
Four persons were injured after a Xylo vehicle carrying a dead body met with an accident near Sinthan Top in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said. The Xylo, bearing registration number JK03G-7299, was travelling from SKIMS Soura towards Kishtwar while carrying a dead body when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road.
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