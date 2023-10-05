Anand Jain Posted IGP Jammu, To Hold Charge Of Director ACB

JAMMU, Oct 5 : The government on Thursday appointed Anand Jain (IPS) as Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone.

According to a government order, the 1999-batch IPS officer relieves Mukesh Singh (IPS), ADGP Jammu Zone, of the additional charge of the post he was holding for a long time.

“In compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India’s Order issued under endorsement F.No.140/03/2022-UTS.I dated 19.09.2023, Mukesh Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to take up new assignment with the Government of India,” reads a government’s Home department order.

“Consequent to the above, Anand Jain, IPS (AGMUT:1999), Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, with immediate effect,” the order reads, adding, “The officer shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, till further orders.”