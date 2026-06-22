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Home / Latest News / Anand Jain Appointed DGP Ladakh

Anand Jain Appointed DGP Ladakh

JAMMU, June 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday transferred senior IPS officer Anand Jain from Jammu and Kashmir to the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed him as Director General of Police (DGP), Ladakh, with immediate effect....

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Daily Excelsior
10:06 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, June 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday transferred senior IPS officer Anand Jain from Jammu and Kashmir to the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed him as Director General of Police (DGP), Ladakh, with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Ministry, Jain, a 1999-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir and posted as DGP, Ladakh, until further orders.

Jain is presently serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

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