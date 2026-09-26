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Home / Latest News / Anahat, Abhay storm into squash finals

Anahat, Abhay storm into squash finals

NAGOYA: (Sep 26) Indian squash players dominated the Asian Games on Saturday, with teen sensation Anahat Singh stunning world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 to reach the women's singles final, and Abhay Singh charging into the men's gold medal round...

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Daily Excelsior
12:55 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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NAGOYA: (Sep 26) Indian squash players dominated the Asian Games on Saturday, with teen sensation Anahat Singh stunning world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 to reach the women's singles final, and Abhay Singh charging into the men's gold medal round here.

The 18-year-old world junior champion Anahat staged a remarkable comeback after being down 0-2 at one stage of the semifinal to register one of the biggest wins of her career.

The Indian won the duel 9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3, exacting sweet revenge for losing to the same player in another five games earlier this year.

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