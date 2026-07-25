An Ode to CJP, Congress, NC

Between Dissent, Democracy

Ranbir Singh Pathania

rspathaniamla@gmail.com

The way Cockroach Janta Party, Congress and National Conference have tried to hog the headlines and the course events have charted out in the National Capital in the past few days is deeply disquieting. Democratic politics undoubtedly accommodates dissent, but dissent must strengthen institutions rather than diminish them. Public confidence is reinforced through reasoned debate, legislative engagement, and constitutional dialogue-not through perpetual confrontations.

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Dissent is life and blood of a vibrant democracy. Every citizen and every political party have an unquestionable right to expose, oppose and depose the Government. While on the other side, democracy rests upon the dignity of its constitutional institutions.

There exists a delicate Lakshman Rekha between legitimate dissent and institutional disruption. While democratic institutions must never suppress legitimate dissent, dissent too must not transgress the 'rule of law' that preserves institutional integrity. The moment political opposition seeks to weaken public faith in constitutional bodies or substitutes confrontation for constitutional engagement, it risks undermining the very democratic order it claims to defend. The strength of a democracy lies not merely in the freedom to dissent, but in the wisdom to exercise that freedom with constitutional responsibility and institutional respect.

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, in The Social Contract, observed that true political liberty flourishes only when citizens willingly bind themselves to a common constitutional framework. Freedom is sustained not by disorder but by adherence to a shared framework of rules. When political actors elevate disruption above institutional discipline, they weaken the very civic compact that is very 'life-force' of a democracy.

Mahatma Gandhi too understood and put this principle into practical play. At the height of the Non-Cooperation Movement, he suspended it in the backdrop of the Chauri Chaura incident, reaffirming that no political objective could justify violence, lawlessness, or the erosion of moral restraint. His decision remains a timeless reminder that constitutional morality must always prevail over political expediency.

Political rhetoric surrounding issues of public recruitment has similarly generated unnecessary anxiety among thousands of aspirants. The need of the hour is not sensationalism but credible institutional reform. Recruitment processes must be protected through administrative transparency, technological safeguards, judicial oversight, and strict accountability so that merit alone determines opportunity.

Regarding National Conference's statehood stir in New Delhi, I say this with all sincerity and nil hostility at my command that I hold Omar Abdullah in high regard. I watched his parliamentary interventions on the Godhra debate and his support for Indo-US Nuclear Agreement with admiration. As Chief Minister, he pushed through Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, an important reform in citizen-centric governance. His (Awaz-e-Aaam) Grievance Cell also reflected an intent to make Government more accountable. Those initiatives deserved appreciation.

That is precisely why his present demeanor, indecisiveness and rather 'story-telling' is disappointing.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir beseech explanations about governance.

Will he very kindly explain why allegations of corruption made by members of his party against his ministers remain unanswered?

Will again he clarify as to why ministers repeatedly make derogatory and divisive remarks against the people of Jammu, use language unbecoming of constitutional office, and publicly undermine elected representatives? Your stoic silence is really unfortunate.

Will he explain as to why his Government has been caught in a cleft-stick regarding constructive engagement with the Union Government on matters that directly affect the people? Governance demands dialogue, not always your fingers on the confrontation-button.

How will he explain JK Sarkar providing 24,000 jobs to service providers and keeping

Why were local body elections repeatedly surrounded by political theatrics and disparaging comments instead of administrative preparedness?

How will the government justify engaging nearly 24,000 employees through service providers while depriving local youth of regular employment? The appointees work without CID verification, biometric attendance, or transparent online wage payments. This raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and fairness.

Most importantly, will he again explain why governance appears to have taken a back seat while political optics occupy centre stage?

(The columnist is member of Legislative Assembly of J & K.)