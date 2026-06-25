An economic, cultural and social perspective

Iran conflict and its impact on J&K

Gaurav Gupta

The ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States may appear geographically distant from Jammu & Kashmir, but in today's interconnected world, their repercussions are felt far beyond the battlefields of West Asia. For Jammu & Kashmir, the consequences are not merely diplomatic or strategic-they are economic, social, cultural, and emotional.

As global attention remains focused on military developments, it is equally important to understand how instability in the Gulf region directly affects the livelihoods, aspirations, and cultural connections of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

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Economic Impact: When Gulf Tensions Reach Kashmiri Households

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of the world's oil passes, remains one of the most strategically important maritime routes in the world. Any disruption in this corridor immediately impacts global energy prices.

India, being one of the world's largest energy importers, becomes vulnerable to rising fuel costs whenever tensions escalate in the Gulf. Jammu & Kashmir, already facing geographical challenges and transportation costs higher than many other regions of the country, experiences the impact more acutely.

Higher fuel prices increase the cost of transportation, agricultural inputs, logistics, and essential commodities. Inflation reduces household purchasing power and places additional pressure on small businesses and traders.

Saffron: A Surprising Beneficiary with Limited Gains

One of the most visible consequences of the Iran crisis has been the sharp rise in saffron prices. Iran accounts for nearly 85-90 percent of global saffron production. Supply disruptions and uncertainty surrounding Iranian exports have led to a significant increase in international saffron prices.

GI-tagged Kashmiri saffron, renowned for its superior quality, has witnessed notable price increases over the past year. While this development appears beneficial for farmers, the reality is more complex. Due to adverse weather conditions and lower production during the previous harvest season, many growers possess limited stocks and are therefore unable to fully capitalize on higher market prices.

The saffron story highlights both the opportunities and vulnerabilities created by global geopolitical developments.

Employment Under Pressure

Perhaps the most immediate concern is employment. Thousands of families across Jammu & Kashmir depend directly or indirectly on exports to Gulf countries. The handicraft sector, including Pashmina shawls, hand-knotted carpets, papier-mâché products, and walnut wood carvings, relies heavily on buyers from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and other Gulf nations.

Any economic slowdown in these countries can reduce demand for Kashmiri products. Exporters face rising freight charges, increasing insurance premiums, delayed shipments, and uncertain market conditions. Small and medium enterprises are often the first casualties of such disruptions.

Similarly, Gulf countries have traditionally provided employment opportunities to Indian workers, including those from Jammu & Kashmir. A slowdown in Gulf economies may impact overseas recruitment and remittance flows, affecting thousands of households dependent on income earned abroad.

For a region already battling unemployment challenges, these developments warrant serious attention.

Dry Fruits and Horticulture: Mixed Outcomes

The conflict has also disrupted traditional trade routes used for importing dry fruits from Iran and Afghanistan.

Prices of imported almonds, pistachios, raisins, and dates have increased due to supply chain disruptions and higher transportation costs.

For local walnut and almond growers, this presents a temporary opportunity as domestic demand shifts toward Kashmiri produce. However, rising fuel prices and increased costs of fertilizers, packaging, and transportation offset many of these gains.

Thus, while local producers may benefit from higher market demand, overall profitability remains uncertain.

Cultural and Religious Connections with Iran

The relationship between Kashmir and Iran extends far beyond economics.

For centuries, Kashmir has been known as "Iran-e-Sagheer" or "Little Iran." Persian language, literature, architecture, theology, and artistic traditions have profoundly influenced Kashmiri society.

The arrival of the great Persian saint Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan, transformed the cultural and spiritual landscape of Kashmir. Even today, numerous Kashmiri traditions, cultural practices, and intellectual influences reflect deep Persian roots.

Within the Shia community, these ties are particularly significant. Many Kashmiri Shias maintain longstanding religious and academic connections with the seminaries of Qom and other centres of Islamic learning in Iran. Religious scholars, students, and pilgrims have historically travelled between Kashmir and Iran, creating enduring bonds of faith and scholarship.

Religious Affinity and Humanitarian Concerns

For many Shia Muslims across the world, including sections of the Kashmiri Shia community, Iran holds religious and cultural significance due to its prominent theological institutions and scholarly traditions.

The recent conflict generated concern among many Kashmiri Shias, leading to prayers for peace and expressions of solidarity with civilians affected by the crisis.

Such sentiments are best understood through the lens of religious, cultural, and humanitarian affinity rather than political alignment. India's constitutional framework guarantees freedom of religion and allows communities to maintain spiritual and cultural connections while remaining fully committed citizens of the nation.

The Human Dimension

The conflict also created anxiety among Kashmiri families whose children study in Iran.

For decades, Iran has been a preferred destination for many students pursuing religious studies, medicine, engineering, and higher education. Escalating hostilities, travel disruptions, and security concerns generated significant uncertainty for these students and their families.

The humanitarian aspect of the crisis cannot be overlooked. The solidarity displayed by many Kashmiris through charitable initiatives and humanitarian support reflects a longstanding tradition of empathy and compassion towards people affected by conflict and suffering.

The Way Forward

The Iran crisis serves as a reminder that Jammu & Kashmir's future prosperity depends upon economic diversification and resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir offers an opportunity to reduce vulnerabilities arising from external shocks.

The focus must now be on: diversifying export markets beyond the Gulf region, strengthening global branding of GI-tagged Kashmiri saffron, expanding e-commerce platforms for handicrafts and horticulture products, providing easier access to credit for artisans and entrepreneurs, enhancing logistics infrastructure and connectivity, creating new employment opportunities for youth and supporting traditional industries through innovation and modernization.

Conclusion: In the context of Jammu & Kashmir, the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict saffron growers in Pampore, artisans in Srinagar, dry fruit traders in Jammu, students studying abroad, and families dependent on Gulf remittances.

The lesson is clear: economic resilience, diversification, and sustainable development are no longer optional-they are essential.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to pursue a balanced foreign policy rooted in national interest, strategic autonomy, and the pursuit of global peace. For Jammu & Kashmir, this approach offers the best pathway toward stability, growth, and prosperity in an increasingly uncertain world.

The tremors of conflict may originate thousands of kilometres away, but a strong, self-reliant, and economically vibrant Jammu & Kashmir can ensure that its future remains firmly in its own hands.

(The author is Spokesperson & Convenor, International Affairs BJP Jammu & Kashmir)