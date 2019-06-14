AN-32 crash: efforts on to retrieve bodies

NEW DELHI: Braving bad weather, incessant rains and treacherous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is continuing with the process of recovering bodies of air warriors who were onboard its transport aircraft AN-32.

“Three more mountaineers from civil side were inducted yesterday for rescue mission,” Shillong-based defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The IAF, had on Friday, announced that none of the passengers survived.

On June 3, the aircraft took off from Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam around 1230 hrs for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh on a routine mission. The aircraft was suppose to reach the destination at 1330 hrs, but it lost its contact at around 1300 hrs.

After eight days, the IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter spotted the wreckage of the aircraft near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been set up to ascertain the reason of crash.

(AGENCIES)