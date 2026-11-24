LOS ANGELES, Nov 24: Amy Poehler's back on television and that's a big deal.

Despite the fact that she's never been away - whether it's charming guestson her "Good Hang" podcast, presenting at awards shows or starring in movies - it's been 11 years since she's starred in a TV series.

As the irrepressible Leslie Knope on "Parks and Recreation," Poehler corralled a team of office workers to do good for the community and each other, picking up six Emmy nominations and building a beloved fan base.

Now "Parks and Rec" fans can rejoice that she's reunited with co-creator Mike Schur to lead the cast of "Dig," their new show set on an archaeological excavation in Greece.

"The big deal is Amy deciding to act again, honestly," says Schur, with Season 1 arriving in full on Monday.

"If you survey a thousand people and say, What do you think of Amy Poehler?' - 999 of them swoon and laugh. So just her being back on TV is a delight."

Poehler admits it's significant.

"I'm at a point in my life, and lucky to be, where the only way I see my friends is by working with them. And I have the most talented and funniest friends."

And while her cynical "Dig" character Elise is very different from the positivity of Leslie Knope, the show does have the same vibe as "Parks and Rec," according to co-star Geraldine Viswanathan.

"You just feel like these people are your friends and they're so distinctive," says Viswanathan. "It's a very unlikely group of people who kind of are thrown together in this workplace comedy and actually have a lot to learn from each other."

Based on Kate Myers' novel "Excavations," the show follows a summer expedition to discover history in the Greek dirt, bringing together people from different generations, all soul searching while looking for rare artifacts in the ground.

The show, which also stars Hugh Laurie, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza, premieres on Peacock in the U.S. on Monday. (AP)