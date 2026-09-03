MUMBAI, Sep 2 : Gujrat-headquartered farmer-owned cooperative Amul has been ranked the world's strongest dairy brand, by the London-headquartered Brand Finance's Food & Drinks 2026 report.

Amul has been named the world's strongest dairy brand in 2026, scoring higher than leading global names, including China's Yili, Vietnam's Vinamilk, and Finland's Valio, according to the report.

The farmer-owned cooperative was named the world's strongest dairy brand overall, earning a Brand Strength Index score of 93 out of 100 and an AAA rating, with the report citing nearly 100 product launches this year alongside plans to expand dairy exports to the US.

Advertisement

Brand Finance's MD for India Ajimon Francis said Indian food and dairy brands have combined domestic market strength with growing global presence.

"Amul's position as the world's strongest dairy brand reflects a rare combination of societal good, co-operative ecosystem, trust, affordability, quality, consistency, reach and emotional relevance," he said, adding that Mother Dairy, Britannia and Nandini are "increasingly converting domestic consumer relationships into global brand value".

Amul's 93-point BSI score placed it ahead of Vinamilk, which scored 89.6, and Valio, which recorded 88.3. China's Mengniu ranked fourth with 87.2, followed by Yili at 85.0.

The remaining positions in the top 10 were taken by Almarai, President, Arla, Danone and Gerber.

Despite Amul leading the brand-strength ranking, Yili retained its position as the world's most valuable dairy brand in the Brand Finance Dairy 10 2026 ranking.

Yili's brand value increased 29% to $14.5 billion, according to Brand Finance.

The Chinese company was followed by Danone at $8.2 billion and Mengniu at $6 billion.

Yili's growth has been linked to its diversified portfolio covering liquid milk, milk powder, yoghurt, ice cream and nutritional products. Brand Finance said demand for healthier and more functional dairy products has contributed to the company's continued momentum.

Denmark-based Arla was the fastest-growing brand among the top 10 most valuable dairy brands, with its brand value rising 39% to $3.4 billion. The other brands in the value ranking included Almarai at $4.1 billion, President at $3.1 billion, Vinamilk at $2.6 billion, Valio at $2.1 billion and Gerber at $1.9 billion.

Yili leads on financial brand value, while Amul leads on brand strength, giving the Indian cooperative the top position on the metric measuring factors such as familiarity, trust and influence.

(UNI)