Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from Thursday

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: Leading dairy companies Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday, due to higher input costs, including higher farmer procurement rates and increased fuel expenses.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and Mother Dairy, leading milk suppliers, last increased retail milk prices in May this year.

Last month, Karnataka's popular dairy brand Nandini raised prices of its products.

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The increase in milk prices will affect household budgets and may also result in higher food inflation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the GCMMF, which sells milk under the Amul brand, said it has increased the milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre effective Thursday.

The cooperative has increased prices of fresh pouch milk by 4-5 per cent in major milk-selling variants/packs across India, effective November 12, 2026.

"The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3 per cent milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3 per cent increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6 per cent milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5 per cent rise)," GCMMF said.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, did not issue any statement, but sources said it has revised prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12.

The price is being hiked due to a steep rise in input costs of milk production and processing, GCMMF said.

It pointed out that there has been a significant increase in the cost of fodder (green and dry), cattle feed ingredients, milk packaging film and fuel during the year.

"In the current challenging environmental circumstances due to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat as well as many parts of India, we are constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times," the cooperative said.

GCMMF said its member unions have increased farmers' procurement price by 4-5 per cent in the last one year, and a similar revision will further support farmers.

For Mother Dairy, procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input costs to consumers.

In NCR, the price of Mother Dairy's toned milk (bulk vended) increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre. Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76 per litre compared to Rs 72. The price of toned milk (pouched) has increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre. Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54 per litre.

Cow milk prices have been increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62 per litre.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litres per day.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent the previous month.

Established in 1973, the GCMMF is the apex body marketing dairy products from 18 cooperatives under the Amul and Sagar brands.

Amul is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 36 lakhs members.

During the 2025–26 fiscal, Amul reached a landmark of Rs 1 lakh crore brand turnover, becoming India's first FMCG company to do so. GCMMF reported Rs 73,450 crore turnover last fiscal.

Mother Dairy's turnover grew 17 per cent to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year due to improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' label. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants. (PTI)