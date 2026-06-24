Amta bomb blast case: NIA arrests two prime accused in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jun 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two accused following searches in West Bengal's Amta area in connection with a 2022 bomb blast that killed one person involved in manufacturing the explosives and injured three others.

Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, both residents of the Amta area in Howrah district, were arrested on Tuesday night after the NIA conducted searches at three suspected hideouts linked to the accused..

The duo has been identified as the prime accused who allegedly directed the illegal manufacture of crude bombs near Chandrapur Bazar in the Amta police station area on February 23, 2022.

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Some of the bombs that were being manufactured had exploded, severely injuring Jahadhar Mollah, Mohabbat Mollah, Moinur Rahaman and Sk Maharam. Of these, Sk Maharam later succumbed to his injuries.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the local police in April 2024, found that Asfar and Entajul were allegedly controlling the bomb-making operation, and the bombs were intended for use to threaten and terrorise people in the area.

Four persons had earlier been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case. The investigation is continuing. (Agencies)