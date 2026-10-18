Among the faithful and the divine

Vishal Sharma

Early mornings everywhere are refreshing. But in hill or hilly towns and scenic vales there is a distinct edge to them. Hills provide you a welcome break from the tumult of the cities. They also provide quiet moments of self reflection that you otherwise don't have in your regular setting or where your permanent moorings are. That's why people rush for getaways to hill resorts at the first opportunity.

Rajouri, a hilly town, was my getaway recently. It does not qualify as a hill resort for two reasons: First, the town has expanded in no particular pattern in and around the foothills and also sprawled along the slopes, leaving no space for natural grass lands or plains that can act as breathing spaces. Second, town's density is abominably high; the residential and the commercial places are clustered together like proverbial sardines. In short, Rajouri town is nothing but a crammed municipal town.

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I was lodged in the dak bungalow, a go to place for any official visitor in the town. It has a nice suite upstairs opening into a small open terrace. A grand sprawling mosque is situated next to it. Except these two structures, there is nothing that, to me, is easy on a visitor's eye in this neck of woods. This has to do with their location. Although I am not sure as I haven't gone around the entire town, I feel that the piece of land that these buildings are constructed upon is perhaps the flattest in the entire town. The town otherwise sits on an undulating topography, hosting habitations in no particular civic or municipal order unlike in areas where topography is helpfully regular or aligned.

I often find it hard to sleep when I have to spend nights outside my home. It was no different here. I began watching TV in the fond hope that there could come a moment in the night when I might be lulled into sleep. To my utter discomfort, that moment took a long time coming. 2.30 am is when that moment finally arrived and I began to doze off. Hardly had I turned off the TV, than I fell asleep until I was woken up by the sonorous voice of a muzzein calling out the faithful to prayers early in the morning.

Rubbing my eyes, I reached for my mobile to check the time. The blue screen of mobile announced that the clock had struck five. I rolled on to the other side of the bed to flip the power switch. When the light bulb came to life, I saw through the parted curtains that it was pitch dark outside. Since I was now awake, I felt that there was no point lying on the bed as I would not be able to fall sleep again in the few hours that remained before the dawn broke.

I thought I might as well get up and take a stroll outside. Putting on my sleepers, I stepped onto the terrace. Outside it was dark, and hardly a vehicle plied on the street. I saw some worshippers streaming into the mosque. In the beginning, it was more of a trickle. But soon the people started pouring into the mosque. Before long the mosque was filled with the believers as they lined up for their prayers.

I looked up and saw a bird come and circle the minaret of the mosque. It then perched itself on its balcony. After a while, the muezzin seemed to stop saying 'azaan'. But before long, the mosque loudspeaker again boomed with his voice, causing the bird to take a flight. It flew high up in the sky towards the mountains and was lost in the envelope of darkness.

Then came a flight of pigeons over the dak bungalow, heading north. Underneath, road outside the dak bungalow began humming with intense activity, as more and more people wearing skull caps, ran up the road. You knew where they were headed.

In the distance, the temple bells tolled; and bhajans reverberated in the skies. I looked around to see if there was a temple in the close vicinity, but I could not find one. There was one some distance off in the direction of the bridge that connects the highway to the town. I could not be sure whether it was the same temple where bhajans were being played on a recorder.

Behind the dak bungalow, from a gurudwara, the sound of gurbani rose and resonated through the air. It was the hour of faithful. I wondered how faithful of all religions were united by fierce loyalty to their faiths. How at this hour when most of us are asleep or would rather choose to sleep, some amongst us show unfailing devotion to rise up and remember their maker.

Will God answer their prayers? And what about this hour of all the hours in a day? Do prayers at this hour have more likelihood of being answered?

I closed my eyes and next moment I was in a different world. A world with an infinite hall where a strange mist rose and fell, hiding and revealing those present and in which the divine supreme being sat on a grand jewel studded throne, dispatching resurrected souls to either heaven or hell. Before long, I came to stand before him.

" You, " said the God with his index finger pointing at me, " take a walk towards the door on my left." On God's left was a gate to the hell.

" My lord, why? What have I done to incur your wrath?"

" One early morning, when believers were worshipping me, you sat thinking why they were doing so?"

" It's about one thought that crossed my mind. Really? How's it heretical?"

" Your mind did not accept me unquestionably. For once I felt your faith faltered? That's enough to condemn you."

" What about other times when I have worshipped you without questioning?"

" That's why you are assigned to a lesser hell."

" Can't I seek forgiveness? You are the most merciful and the most forgiving."

" In this realm, nothing but your deeds determine whether you are destined for hell or heaven."

" But all our waking hours on the earth we were told that you bestow mercy on the most wretched and forgive even those who are the worst sinners."

" You argue a lot. Nobody can argue with me and live."

" I am only pleading, my lord. What about my good deeds? Don't they outweigh my one bad deed?"

" You are still arguing."

" No, my lord, I am merely begging for your mercy."

" Ok. I grant you your wish. You are spared the hell fire. But you will have to still take a round of the hell. And while you are at it, you will feel the toxic heat and discomfort that pervade the hell."

" My lord, toxic heat? How can I bear it? Surely, it will choke me. Please let me do a tour without being affected by the deleterious effects of hell."

" Sure as hell, you are a clever dick. I grant you this wish too. You will have a guided tour of the hell. And remember, this is only to remind you of how lucky you are that you have been spared the hell fire."

" My lord, what will become of me after my guided tour to the hell is over?

" You will be welcomed in heaven."

God's booming voice woke me up. I could not believe what I had seen and where I had been to in a dream. I looked around, got up and walked a few steps just to reassure myself that I was back in the present.

Meanwhile, with the advent of dawn, the town gradually began to reveal itself, slowly emerging from the darkness. It was then I felt craving for my morning tea. I saw an attendant emerging from his quarter. I hailed him. As he neared, I asked him if he could provide me a cup of tea. He politely refused, saying that the dak bungalow did not offer this facility to the visitors. Dejected, I walked into my room, put on my sneakers and came downstairs for my morning walk in the front lawn of the bungalow.