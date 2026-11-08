Amnesty scheme for electricity consumers in pipeline: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Minister for Power Development Department (PDD), Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management and Elections, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today visited the 220/132/33 KV Grid Station at Alusteng to review the power supply scenario and assess the preparedness of the department for the upcoming winter months.

During the visit, the Minister took a detailed assessment of the functioning of the grid station, its existing capacity, power distribution arrangements and measures being undertaken to ensure adequate and reliable electricity supply to consumers, particularly in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

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Emphasising the need for uninterrupted power supply during the winter months, the Minister directed the officers to minimise unscheduled power cuts and ensure that consumers are provided adequate electricity as per the prescribed curtailment schedule. He stressed that effective planning, timely maintenance and better coordination among field functionaries were essential to address the challenges associated with increased power demand during winter.

The Minister asked the Chief Engineers and other senior officers to maintain close coordination with local representatives and residents, regularly assess ground-level requirements and address public grievances promptly to ensure positive feedback from consumers. He also directed the officers to pay special attention to Kangan and adjoining areas and take appropriate measures to resolve issues related to power supply.

The Minister also stated that an amnesty scheme for electricity consumers is in the pipeline, adding that the proposal is under consideration.

The Minister was informed that the Alusteng Grid Station, having an existing transformation capacity of 320 MVA, caters to several areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal districts, including Alusteng, Shuhama, Nagbal, Gadoora, Tulbagh and adjoining areas through its associated receiving stations.

To strengthen the transmission infrastructure and meet the growing power demand, the capacity of the grid station is proposed to be augmented from the existing 320 MVA to 475 MVA at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 56.78 crore.

The Minister observed that the proposed augmentation would significantly strengthen the power transmission network and improve the availability, reliability and quality of electricity supply to the adjoining areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal.

Chief Engineers of the concerned wings of the Power Development Department and other senior officers were present during the visit.

Later, the Minister met several deputations and individuals who apprised him of various public issues and developmental requirements. The Minister gave a patient hearing to their grievances and assured them that genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for their timely resolution.

Reiterating the Government's commitment towards improving public service delivery, Ali Mohammad Sagar directed the officers to remain responsive to people's concerns and ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in advance to provide reliable and adequate power supply throughout the winter season.