Amluk: A Nutritious and Medicinal Fruit

Prof (Dr) Vikas Sharma, Ms Komal Sudan

vikas.skuast@gmail.com

A sweet, dark purple-black fruit, sold dried in local dry fruit markets on the way to Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Katra region. Packed with vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and powerful antioxidants, Amluk is far more than a seasonal fruit. It represents a valuable natural resource for nutrition, traditional medicine and modern health research.

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Diospyros lotus, commonly known as amluk or lotus persimmon, is a deciduous fruit-bearing tree belonging to the family Ebenaceae. Amluk is a sweet, dark purple-black fruit that grows in the hilly and mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the fruits are spherical berries measuring approximately 1-2 cm in diameter. Initially green, they gradually change to yellow, orange, bluish-black or dark purple upon ripening. Fresh fruits are highly astringent due to the presence of tannins, but become soft, sweet and pleasant after complete ripening or exposure to frost. It is a highly prized treat packed with nutrients and iron. The species thrives in well-drained loamy soils rich in organic matter and prefers temperate climates with moderate rainfall. It is highly adaptable and exhibits tolerance to drought, cold temperatures and varying soil conditions, making it suitable for cultivation in mountainous regions. The fruit derives its name "Date Plum" because its ripe fruits resemble dates in sweetness and appearance while sharing certain characteristics with plums. the Date Plum has been cultivated for centuries in countries such as China, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, the Caucasus region and parts of the Himalayan belt.

The Date Plum is recognized as a highly nutritious fruit owing to its balanced composition of macronutrients, micronutrients and a wide array of bioactive compounds. A raw lotus persimmon is 80% water and 19% carbohydrates, with negligible content of protein and fat. The ripe fruit provides approximately 70-90 kcal of energy per 100 g, primarily from naturally occurring sugars such as glucose and fructose, making it a readily available source of energy. It is also a valuable source of dietary fibre, containing about 3-5 g per 100 g, which contributes significantly to its nutritional quality. In addition to carbohydrates and fibre, the fruit supplies essential vitamins, particularly vitamin C (20-30 mg/100 g) and provitamin A (?-carotene), along with smaller amounts of B-complex vitamins, including thiamine, riboflavin and niacin. The mineral composition of lotus persimmon is equally noteworthy, as it contains potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, manganese, zinc and copper. Together, these nutrients make the fruit a wholesome dietary component capable of supporting normal physiological functions and overall nutritional well-being.

In traditional systems of medicine, different parts of Diospyros lotus have been used for centuries to treat various ailments such as fruits are consumed to improve digestion and relieve constipation. Leaves have been used as herbal tea to manage hypertension and inflammation. Bark extracts possess antimicrobial and astringent properties. Roots are occasionally used in traditional remedies for fever and digestive disorders. Fruit extracts have been employed to alleviate sore throat and respiratory discomfort. Modern scientific studies have reported several biological activities including antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, hepatoprotective and neuroprotective properties. Although, these findings are promising, further clinical studies are required to establish their therapeutic efficacy in humans. Apart from its nutritional significance, the wild persimmon has considerable economic value. The fruits are consumed fresh or processed into jams, jellies, marmalades, syrups, fruit leather, dried snacks and traditional desserts. The wood of Diospyros lotus is dense, hard and durable. It is used for manufacturing furniture, handicrafts, agricultural tools and decorative wooden articles. Despite its numerous advantages, amluk remains an underutilized fruit crop. Limited commercial cultivation, poor consumer awareness, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and lack of improved cultivars restrict its wider adoption. Increasing awareness about the nutritional and medicinal value of Date Plum can promote its commercialization and improve rural livelihoods in temperate regions.

Rich source of antioxidants: Date Plum contains abundant phenolic compounds, flavonoids, tannins and carotenoids that help neutralize harmful free radicals. These antioxidants reduce oxidative stress, which is associated with ageing, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

Supports immune function: The high vitamin C content enhances immune responses by stimulating white blood cell activity and protecting cells from oxidative damage. Regular consumption may improve resistance against infections.

Improves digestive health: The fruit is rich in dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion, improves bowel movements, improves intestinal motility and prevents constipation. It also supports beneficial gut microbiota, thereby maintaining a healthy intestinal microbiome and improving digestive efficiency.

Cardiovascular protection: Potassium present in amluk helps regulate blood pressure by maintaining electrolyte balance. Antioxidants reduce inflammation and prevent oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Anti-inflammatory activity: Polyphenols and flavonoids exhibit anti-inflammatory effects by suppressing inflammatory mediators. These compounds may help reduce chronic inflammation associated with arthritis and metabolic disorders.

Blood sugar regulation: The dietary fibre and polyphenolic compounds present in the fruit help slow glucose absorption and improve insulin sensitivity, making the fruit beneficial when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Skin health: Vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants contribute to collagen synthesis, an essential process for preserving skin elasticity and accelerating wound healing, while ?-carotene helps protect skin cells from environmental damage and delay signs of ageing such as wrinkles and pigmentation.

Amluk is increasingly attracting the attention of researchers due to its rich phytochemical composition and potential role in the development of functional foods and nutraceutical products. Its adaptability to diverse climatic conditions and low cultivation requirements further enhance its importance as a sustainable fruit crop for hilly regions. Its combination of essential nutrients and naturally occurring bioactive compounds supports immune function, digestive health, cardiovascular function, blood sugar regulation, bone health and protection against oxidative stress. With growing global interest in natural foods and plant-based therapeutics, amluk has tremendous potential as a functional food and medicinal resource. Continued scientific research, conservation efforts and sustainable cultivation practices will help unlock its full potential and ensure that this valuable yet underutilized fruit gains the recognition it deserves.

(The authors are from the Division of Biochemistry, FBSc., SKUAST-Jammu)