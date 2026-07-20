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Home / National / Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' to release on August 10 on Sony LIV

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' to release on August 10 on Sony LIV

NEW DELHI, Jul 20: The eighteenth edition of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The actor shared the news with a video post on Instagram...

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Daily Excelsior
03:36 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Jul 20: The eighteenth edition of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The actor shared the news with a video post on Instagram on Saturday and said the show will have a new theme, "Sochna Padega".

"Aa raha hai #KaunBanegaCrorepati 10th August, raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Agencies)

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