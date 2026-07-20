NEW DELHI, Jul 20: The eighteenth edition of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The actor shared the news with a video post on Instagram on Saturday and said the show will have a new theme, "Sochna Padega".

"Aa raha hai #KaunBanegaCrorepati 10th August, raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Agencies)