Amit Sharma reviews Population Enumeration progress in snow-bound areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director Census Operations (DCO), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today chaired a meeting to assess the progress of Population Enumeration of Census 2027 in the snow-bound areas of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting was moderated by Arun Kumar, Joint Chief Principal Census Officer and Manmeet Singh Loomba, Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer and attended by all Assistant Chief Principal Census Officers and District Coordinators from the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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A detailed snow bound district-wise review was undertaken by Amit Sharma regarding the ongoing Population Enumeration in the whole of Union Territory of Ladakh and the partially snow bound districts of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The District Coordinators presented updated status reports on the activities under their respective jurisdictions and informed that the Population Enumeration exercise is progressing satisfactorily and in accordance with the prescribed Census guidelines and training protocols.

Sharma reviewed preparations for the forthcoming District Census Handbook (DCHB) training and fieldwork, as well as the preparedness of the Directorate.

The District Coordinators informed the meeting that preparations for DCHB training have been planned across most districts during the third and fourth weeks of September 2026 and already in progress in some districts.

The training will precede the DCHB fieldwork scheduled to be undertaken during October 2026, and district teams have initiated the necessary preparations to ensure timely commencement and smooth execution of the field activities.

Sharma appreciated the coordinated efforts of the district teams and the progress reported from across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the same level of preparedness and adherence to Census guidelines through the remaining stages of the exercise, particularly in view of the challenging geographical conditions of the snow-bound areas.

Sharma expressed confidence that the continued efforts of the Directorate's officers, District Coordinators and field teams would ensure the smooth and successful completion of Population Enumeration, while keeping the Directorate fully prepared for the subsequent stages of Census 2027.