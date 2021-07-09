Amit shares J&K’s growth story during National Smart Cities Conclave

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Amit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (CEO, JaKeGA) today shared the growth story of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years while addressing the virtual gathering in the National Smart Cities Conclave as a keynote speaker in the inaugural session alongwith other prominent speakers from all across the nation.

This exclusive virtual conclave at the National Level was organized by GovConnect in collaboration with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.

CEO, JaKeGA Amit Sharma shared lot of important aspects related to growth which has taken place all across J&K. He said that historically important project is going to be launched very soon known as “Digital Village Centres” (DVC) through which a direct connectivity shall be established between the top offices led by LG J&K Office and the Gram Sabhas (Panchayats) across UT.

Amit Sharma disclosed during his address that this innovative DVC Project has been conceptualised and conceived by present Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta.

CEO JaKeGA Amit further mentioned that lot of initiatives have been taken under Smart City Mission in J&K for improving the quality of living.