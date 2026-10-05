'Amit Shah -- why are you and your police afraid of women': Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that a pattern of silencing women who dare to ask questions was being observed in Delhi and demanded justice for all those who have faced violence and misbehaviour at the hands of the Delhi Police.

Gandhi made the remarks in a post accompanying a video of his recent interaction with two journalists, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan, who were allegedly assaulted at the Saket police station after they went to cover the inauguration of a new wing at Max Hospital in Saket by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"What's happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

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"Hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar. Female protesters alleged that male police officers misbehaved with them. Cameras were snatched from female journalists, and they were dragged around. Not even an FIR was filed on a journalist's complaint," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station, he said.

"Think about it -- inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints," the former Congress chief said.

Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women were now the ones posing a threat to them, Gandhi said, adding that "everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to".

"The entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station should be made public. Immediate action must be taken against the guilty police officers. Shaheen, Nafisa, and all those who have faced violence and misbehaviour from the Delhi Police must get justice. Mr. Amit Shah -- why are you and your police so afraid of women?" Gandhi said. (PTI)