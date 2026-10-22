Home minister Amit Shah said BJP would remain in power for and added that opposition’s negative politics would prevent it from returning to government.

"When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft...I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here...I don't need to visit foreign countries every six months. I am saying you won't form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics," he said.