Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi : “You won't come to power till 2044”

Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi : “You won't come to power till 2044”

Home minister Amit Shah said BJP would remain in power for and added that opposition’s negative politics would prevent it from returning to government. "When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:21 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Home minister Amit Shah said BJP would remain in power for and added that opposition’s negative politics would prevent it from returning to government.

"When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft...I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here...I don't need to visit foreign countries every six months. I am saying you won't form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra