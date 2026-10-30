Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM over Cyclone Arnab, no flood or loss of life reported

RAIPUR, Oct 29 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai over the phone on Thursday to take stock of the situation following rains brought by Cyclone Arnab, officials said

During the conversation, Sai apprised Shah of the rainfall and the situation arising from it in the state, an official statement said.

The CM informed Union Minister that the state has been witnessing rainfall due to the cyclone's impact, but there had been no reports of flooding or loss of life so far, it said.

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The state government has been continuously monitoring the situation and remained alert to deal with any eventuality, Sai told Shah.

Sai thanked Shah for assuring all possible assistance from the Centre to states affected by the cyclone.

The CM said the safety of people is the state government's top priority, and the concerned departments and district administrations have been coordinating to ensure necessary precautions and prompt relief and rescue operations, if required, the statement said.

Shah also spoke to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry to take stock of the cyclone situation and assured the affected states of all possible assistance from the Centre, the release added.

Several districts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, continued to receive light to moderate rainfall for the second consecutive day on Thursday under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday.

Schools remained closed in several districts, including Raipur, on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Raipur, the depression, a remnant of the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, moved nearly northwards at a speed of 23 kmph and lay over central parts of Chhattisgarh at 11.30 am on Thursday.

It was very likely to continue moving northwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northwest Odisha by Thursday evening, the weather office said.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Chhattisgarh over the next two days, it said.

Raipur is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Friday, it added. (PTI_