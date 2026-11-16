Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar share stage at Ajit Pawar tribute event in Pune; Drought relief discussed with Fadnavis

Pune, Nov 16: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by unveiling his bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad building, where NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior state leaders were also present.

The programme witnessed Shah and Sharad Pawar sharing the stage, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

A photo gallery depicting Ajit Pawar's life and contributions was also set up at the venue.

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The event comes amid NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's demand to name the Pune Ring Road after Ajit Pawar. He has threatened to launch an agitation if the demand is not accepted.

Earlier, Shah visited the offices of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and the Shantilal Muta Foundation.

Following the tribute programme, Shah held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis to discuss the drought situation in Maharashtra. According to sources, the state government has sought a special relief package from the Centre for drought-affected regions.

The proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, was also discussed.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has indicated her party's willingness to support the proposal in principle, subject to a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and implementation of women's reservation. (Agencies)