Amit Shah sets 2028 deadline for drug-free Gujarat, urges citizens to report narcotics sales

AHMEDABAD, Nov 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that Governments alone cannot eradicate narcotics without active public support, and urged citizens to report drug abuse to authorities via dedicated helplines.

Addressing a gathering here after launching development projects worth Rs 1,024 crore, Shah said that while the deadline to make India drug-free is December 31, 2029, Gujarat needs to achieve the status by December 31, 2028.

"Drug abuse hollows out our youth and the future generations. It undermines our country's future by impairing the minds, bodies, cognitive abilities, and sensory faculties of our young people. Moreover, money generated from the drug trade is used to fuel terrorism within the country," the Union home minister said, urging citizens to report any instances of drug sales to the authorities.

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He noted that while the Government has succeeded in making the country free from Naxalism, it cannot afford to rest.

"Our goal is to build a drug-free India by December 31, 2029. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I hail from Gujarat, we need not wait until 2029. It is our responsibility to ensure that Gujarat becomes drug-free well before December 31, 2028," he said.

Shah stressed that creating a drug-free nation is a collective societal responsibility.

He said that every teacher must remain vigilant and report changes in a student's behaviour - such as bloodshot eyes, sleeping in class, or lack of focus - and ensure the student is tested. Similarly, guardians must keep a close watch on adolescent children.

"It is also the responsibility of citizens to report any instances of drug consumption or sales in their vicinity by calling the toll-free number. Please note that your identity will be kept confidential, and strict action will be taken against those involved in the drug trade, ensuring they are put behind bars," he said.

Shah urged people of Ahmedabad to utilise a dedicated state control room, which will be operational in Gujarat from December 1, to report about drug use. He added that rehabilitation centres will also be set up to help individuals recover from addiction.

"We launched this campaign on the auspicious day of Kali Chaudas. Before achieving a drug-free India, we must begin by making Ahmedabad and Gujarat drug-free," he said.

During the event, Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various civic and infrastructure development projects undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents.

The programme also included a computerised draw for housing allotment under government welfare schemes and a tree plantation drive. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot were present alongside other dignitaries.

The announcements regarding the anti-drug campaign follow a high-level review meeting on law and order held by Shah in Ahmedabad on Saturday, where he directed enforcement agencies to formulate strict action plans to combat narcotics and expand control room mechanisms. (PTI)